When I first met 68-year-old Neoh Kean Chye at a cafe at East Coast Park, it was slightly before 10am on a Thursday and he had just run about 300m from the nearest bus stop so he wouldn't be late.

Looking lean and lively, the retiree did not seem at all out of breath.

As we prepared to film the interview outdoors, Mr Neoh kept himself busy helping to arrange the chairs. And when it began to drizzle, he ran back and forth to shift the camera equipment indoors.

Never still for a moment, he moved in a way that even some of my peers in their 30s would find hard to match.

I caught myself instinctively thinking: If I have the privilege of reaching that age, I want to be just like him.

The spring in his step and his nimble movements come less from good genes and more from his active lifestyle.

Mr Neoh's exercise routine consists of running distances up to 10km twice a week, cycling daily and stair climbing on the weekends.

But he was not always this active. When he was much younger, he led a much more sedentary lifestyle.

BECAME "ALIVE" AGAIN

It was in 2019, when Mr Neoh retired from his job as a senior quantity surveyor in a construction firm, that he made a switch from a more relaxed lifestyle to an action-packed one.

In his own words, at 61, he became "alive" again.

Before that, leisure time was limited, with long hours spent tendering new construction projects and on the laborious administrative work of managing his company's cash flow.

"It was a matter of firefighting to get work done ... Hence, weekdays were strictly work and whatever limited time left was for family," he said.

"I was bogged down by my work but within me, there was a strong urge to do many things – things that I'm doing now," he said.

Travel was also rare and he usually just had time to plan a yearly trip to his hometown in Penang, Malaysia. He moved to Singapore to study at the National University of Singapore and later became a naturalised Singaporean after his daughter was born.

"When I retired in 2019, I found that I could start going for (overseas) tours, for hikes, and do all sorts of things that I wanted to do, which I couldn't do when I was working," he said.