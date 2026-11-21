Watching him, it was difficult not to smile and I found myself laughing along with the other adults. The room was chaotic, noisy and, frankly, a little overstimulating, but the children were having the time of their lives.

It was hard to believe that just moments earlier, he had been concerned about whether he could win over the children.

Harder still to imagine that behind this exuberant persona was a man who had once struggled with his health, marriage and the pressures of running a business.

THE MAGIC OF PERFORMING

Mr Khong's fascination with magic and performing began at eight years of age, when he was growing up in a three-room Housing and Development Board flat in Ang Mo Kio.

His father worked as an electrical technician, while his mother babysat children in their family home. Money was tight, and he and his younger brother were allowed to buy toys only about twice a year.

On weekends, while their mother shopped for essentials, the brothers would browse the toy department.

"Look only lah, not buy," he said.

Fascinated by the magic sets on display, he began experimenting with tricks inspired by American magician David Copperfield, often making his own props because buying them was too expensive.

He taught himself through library books and children's television programmes, while practising on the children his mother babysat.

"I've always had to look for ways to entertain these children," he recalled.

"At the same time, I liked magic. I simply put these two together."

His interest in magic stayed with him through school and National Service.

He eventually pursued a history degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS) because it was one of the few subjects at school he had enjoyed and excelled at.

However, even before entering university, he had begun taking magic more seriously, inspired by another American, street magician David Blaine. He taught himself by reading books and watching video tapes.

He began busking along Orchard Road, entertaining passers-by with magic tricks and balloon sculptures. Word spread, and he soon began getting bookings for birthday parties.

His parties were a hit. While he was an undergraduate, he was earning around S$4,000 (US$3,100) a month, performing at five to six birthday parties on the weekends.

With his weekend gigs already bringing in a decent income, he saw little reason to pursue a career related to his degree and registered his entertainment business, Star Dazzle Concepts, shortly after graduating in 2005.