Why Chronos Chan puts seaweed, soy sauce and Sichuan pepper in gelato – and what drives his unusual creations

The produce room at the wholesaler was icy cold, at just 3°C. Yet, clad in just a T-shirt, Mr Chan seemed completely unbothered by the freezing air that would have anyone thinking of hot, hearty soup instead of ice cream.

Watching the 51-year-old chatter on about whether persimmons would make for a better sorbet instead, it was easy to see the singular passion that drove him to set up Tom's Palette more than two decades ago.

The Singapore gelato brand, which has become a cult favourite for its unique flavours, recently announced the upcoming closure of both its Bugis and Kovan branches in October.

Mr Chan parted ways with the business in 2023. Nevertheless, he has not stopped trying to recreate memories people can relate to through inspired gelato and sorbet offerings.

He now does this out of his home-based outfit Ethos Gelato Lab, which sells small batches of gelato using premium ingredients such as Shine Muscat, a variety of large, sweet green grapes.

His ice cream is sold online via a website and over social media, with customers collecting orders from his home or opting for delivery.

He also regularly collaborates with artisans in Singapore to create unique flavours such as Moosushio, a caramel blend with Japanese and Chinese soy sauces.

"I find that, these days, in the market, all the gelatos are pretty similar," Mr Chan said.

"I want to use Ethos as a platform to show what other things can be done and (new) flavours can be created."

MAKING CONNECTIONS THROUGH TASTE

When I visited him at his Bukit Batok home the next day, Mr Chan was just completing a batch of Apple Pie gelato – a revamped recipe from his Tom's Palette days.

He had thickened the cinnamon-infused gelato base in one of his industrial fridges overnight.

He also showed me the sweet Envy and tart Granny Smith apples he had used for the spiced apple filling, spoils from his last visit to wholesaler Pawfect Fruit.

Instead of opting for ready-made biscuits for the crumble, he had baked his own speculoos – crisp, spiced biscuits – to achieve a firmer, crunchier texture.