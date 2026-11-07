At 62, the creator of Mr Kiasu is going to art school for the first time

At 62, Mr Johnny Lau did not expect to find himself back in a classroom, introducing himself to fellow students on his first day at art school.

Neither did he intend to tell them that he was the man behind Mr Kiasu, one of Singapore's most recognisable comic characters, until his course supervisor let the cat out of the bag.

Among his six classmates, aged from their 20s to their 50s, only the older students were familiar with his creation.

"The ones in their 20s definitely don't know of him," he said with a chuckle.

For those who grew up in Singapore in the 1990s, however, Mr Kiasu would need little introduction.

With his oversized glasses and protruding teeth, the cartoon character named after the Hokkien term for "fear of losing out" became an instantly recognisable caricature of the sometimes absurd lengths some Singaporeans would go to in their pursuit of success.

Nearly four decades after he drew the first comic strip panels of Mr Kiasu, Mr Lau is embarking on a new artistic endeavour.

Earlier this year, he was awarded a scholarship from the National Arts Council (NAC) to pursue a two year full-time Master of Fine Arts at the University of Arts Singapore, which he started this August.

The suggestion to become a student again came from the school.

While attending an event there, Mr Lau struck up a conversation with some staff who asked him if he would consider joining the university.

"I had taught there before, so naturally I thought, 'Oh, you're asking me to come and teach' ... They said, 'No, we're saying why don't you come back to school as a student?'

"I'm like, are you kidding me? Do you know how old I am?" he recalled, adding that he mulled it over for five months before enrolling in the programme.