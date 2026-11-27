We were on a family outing when the 2004 tsunami struck. I've never forgotten that day
Mr Prakash Natarajan still wonders what became of the boy who raised the alarm of the tsunami, and whether the child and his loved ones survived the disaster.
A young boy stood atop a wall separating a temple from the sea, shouting a warning in Tamil: "Water is coming high! Water is coming high!"
My family and I understood his words, but did not grasp the danger they signalled. None of us had experienced a tsunami before, and we did not recognise what was happening.
It was the morning of Dec 26, 2004, and we were on a family trip along the coast of southern India. There were 10 of us, including four children and six adults from my family and my brother's family.
We hired a driver to take us around, and we set off on a day trip to Pondicherry (now known as Puducherry), about 150km south of Chennai, where we were staying. Much of the journey took us along the coast.
We stopped at a coastal temple mid-journey to pray, unaware that a massive earthquake off Sumatra had triggered a tsunami that would devastate communities across the Indian Ocean.
There had been tremors that morning. People had come out of their homes and gathered on the streets. We could also hear the unusually loud roar of the sea beyond the wall, but we thought little of these occurrences.
Our driver, too, had no idea of the severity of what was going on.
Back then, tsunamis were hardly part of our everyday awareness. We did not know much about tsunamis, much less how to recognise the warning signs.
That was when we saw the boy on the wall shouting that the water was rising. Perhaps the sea was rough, we thought. Perhaps the tide was unusually high.
We continued praying for about an hour. When we came out, everything had changed.
MAKING SENSE OF THE DEVASTATION
People from the fishing community were crying. There were signs of seawater having swept across the area.
Police officers were everywhere, directing traffic away from the coast. The main road to Pondicherry had been closed, so our driver took another route.
We were puzzled by what was happening around us.
Until then, it had been a cheerful family outing, with music playing in the van and the children dancing.
We stopped at a temple mid-journey to pray, unaware that a massive earthquake off Sumatra had triggered a tsunami that would devastate communities across the Indian Ocean.
At the time, we were confused by the road closure and police diversions, as we had no idea of the scale of what had happened. Our driver tried to find out what was going on by speaking to other drivers, but they were equally puzzled.
Then I received a phone call from my boss in Singapore, asking whether my family and I were safe.
I remember wondering why he was asking. It wasn't until he told me about the tsunami and the devastation being reported across the region that we began to understand what was happening.
The music and dancing stopped, and the van fell silent.
By the time we reached Pondicherry at around 1pm, roughly four hours after the first tsunami wave hit the Chennai coast, the mood was sombre.
Parts of the town seemed almost deserted, while people wept as news emerged of lives lost and families torn apart.
We stayed for a while before returning to Chennai.
Information about the extent of the disaster was still limited. After making enquiries with traffic police officers and others about which roads were safe and accessible, we decided to take an inland route back to Chennai, avoiding the coastal road we had used to get to Pondicherry.
In the days that followed, the full scale of the disaster became clearer.
The tsunami had devastated coastal communities across the Indian Ocean, from Indonesia and Sri Lanka to India and Thailand. More than 220,000 people died or went missing across 14 countries, including Thailand and Indonesia.
It turned out to be one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history.
Only gradually did we realise how close we had come to that danger. When the boy shouted that the water was rising, we were standing just behind the wall separating the temple grounds from the sea.
The water had not entered the grounds of the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, although the surrounding areas were affected.
We had not recognised the danger or made any conscious decision that saved us. We could only be grateful that we had survived.
NEARLY 22 YEARS LATER
In September this year, I returned to Chennai to spend time with my extended family. On the second day of my visit, I saw a picture of the deity worshipped at the temple we had visited on the day of the tsunami.
It brought back memories of that fateful morning, so I decided to return to the temple after 22 years, this time to express my gratitude.
The surroundings had changed. An additional wall and gate now stand there, near the original boundary separating the temple grounds from the sea.
As I stopped to look at them, I was transported back to that morning.
I could almost hear the boy shouting his warning and the roar of the sea beyond the wall.
I remembered the crying men and women from the fishing community, my boss's unexpected phone call and the sudden silence that had fallen over our van.
I thought about my loved ones – those who had been with me that day, including the four children dancing happily in the van, completely oblivious to the danger around us.
And I found myself reflecting on everything we had experienced in the 22 years since.
We had attended many family gatherings together, celebrated many milestones, yet at the same time, faced difficulties and disagreements.
Those years weren't perfect, but each one had given us something to cherish.
Standing at the temple, I realised I was grateful not just for the fact that we had escaped danger that morning, but also for the chance to experience all the years that followed together.
THE YEARS WE WERE GIVEN
I cannot say that the tsunami transformed my life overnight. When I got home, like most people, I carried on with my career. I attended to my family responsibilities. And I did my best to overcome everyday challenges.
But the memory of that day has stayed with me. Each year, when news reports revisit the tragedy around its anniversary, I am reminded of how close my family came to danger.
Over time, I have also become more aware of how easily everyday concerns can distract us from the people who matter most to us.
Work, responsibilities and occasional disagreements can take up so much of our attention that we sometimes forget to appreciate the relationships we have.
I have come to realise how easy it is to assume there will always be another opportunity to spend time with someone, resolve a misunderstanding or simply tell them how much they mean to us.
Returning to the temple reminded me that these opportunities are not guaranteed.
I thought about the years my family had shared since that day, and the many families who lost loved ones that morning and were denied the chance to make those same memories.
My thoughts also returned to that little boy who had shouted so desperately at the top of his lungs to warn those around him about the rising water.
Did he and his family manage to escape unscathed? Did he, too, get the chance to spend the years that followed with the people he loved?
I may never know. But thinking about him and remembering what we experienced that day have strengthened my resolve not to take the people around me, or the ordinary moments we share, for granted.
After all, the greatest gift of surviving that day was not simply escaping the tsunami. It was having the chance to live all the days that followed.
Prakash Natarajan is the co-founder of Sustainable Gaia, a sustainability consultancy.