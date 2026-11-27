A young boy stood atop a wall separating a temple from the sea, shouting a warning in Tamil: "Water is coming high! Water is coming high!"

My family and I understood his words, but did not grasp the danger they signalled. None of us had experienced a tsunami before, and we did not recognise what was happening.

It was the morning of Dec 26, 2004, and we were on a family trip along the coast of southern India. There were 10 of us, including four children and six adults from my family and my brother's family.

We hired a driver to take us around, and we set off on a day trip to Pondicherry (now known as Puducherry), about 150km south of Chennai, where we were staying. Much of the journey took us along the coast.

We stopped at a coastal temple mid-journey to pray, unaware that a massive earthquake off Sumatra had triggered a tsunami that would devastate communities across the Indian Ocean.

There had been tremors that morning. People had come out of their homes and gathered on the streets. We could also hear the unusually loud roar of the sea beyond the wall, but we thought little of these occurrences.

Our driver, too, had no idea of the severity of what was going on.

Back then, tsunamis were hardly part of our everyday awareness. We did not know much about tsunamis, much less how to recognise the warning signs.

That was when we saw the boy on the wall shouting that the water was rising. Perhaps the sea was rough, we thought. Perhaps the tide was unusually high.

We continued praying for about an hour. When we came out, everything had changed.

MAKING SENSE OF THE DEVASTATION

People from the fishing community were crying. There were signs of seawater having swept across the area.

Police officers were everywhere, directing traffic away from the coast. The main road to Pondicherry had been closed, so our driver took another route.

We were puzzled by what was happening around us.

Until then, it had been a cheerful family outing, with music playing in the van and the children dancing.