We thought my daughter had dengue. She ended up needing heart surgery

Recently, my family experienced the kind of plot twist in life that is every parent’s worst nightmare.

You know how it goes: Everything is running smoothly, when suddenly, life throws a curveball at you and you think: “This was not meant to happen.”

For my wife and I, that moment occurred in May this year, when our daughter Qi Le was suddenly and unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

At only 17, Qi Le, our oldest child, has her whole life ahead of her. And what a life it’s shaping up to be: She’s a bright polytechnic student studying engineering who’s also active in wushu and ballet.

Up until May, she was fit, and as far as we knew, perfectly healthy. She had never shown any symptoms of a serious health problem.

So, when she developed a fever in May, we didn’t think too much of it. Fevers happen. We took her to the clinic, got some medicine and expected her to be back in school within a few days.

But four days later, the fever still had not broken, and she had started developing red rashes on her hands, arms and other parts of her body – which were very similar to dengue symptoms.

The fever was also continuously spiking and dropping in a way that made us suspect she might have gotten dengue. So, we took her back to the clinic, and when her blood test came back with a low platelet count, we took her straight to hospital.

What followed were days of tests. To our surprise, the dengue test came back negative. So did several others. This only made things more unsettling. We knew something was wrong with our daughter; we just didn’t know what.