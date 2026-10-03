What I learnt from starting my first business at age 11

At first, everything went well. We were excited, our sales were steady and we enjoyed working together. We were also glad to receive some extra pocket money from the items we sold.

Our group grew from just three people to six as more of our friends asked to join in. Doing this together not only brought us closer as friends, but also allowed us to try out new things.

We also inspired a few other friends to start selling their own handmade items, which made me feel happy and proud.

However, as the business grew, it became harder to stay aligned on our vision.

We started to have differing opinions on things like what items we should each make and sell.

Eventually, we felt that it was more important to preserve our friendships than our business partnerships.

When I suggested disbanding, not everyone agreed at first – but we talked it through and eventually came to an understanding.