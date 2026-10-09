My parents speak at least 3 languages each; I can barely manage my mother tongue. What went wrong? 

"NO ONE TAUGHT ME"

Bilingual education has long been the norm in Singapore, but by 1987, English was established as the main medium of instruction across schools nationwide.

Going to primary and then secondary school in the 1990s and early 2000s, I have several distinct memories of teachers cutting us kids off firmly to remind us: "If you want to speak another language, save it for recess."

But given the diverse nature of the student population in the schools I attended, relying on break times didn't turn out to be much of a strategy for linguistic diversity.

My own group of close friends in primary/secondary school consisted of an Indian girl, a Malay girl, and two more of mixed-race heritage – Indian-Chinese and Chinese-Italian respectively.

Whenever we were all together, we looked like a poster for a Racial Harmony Day campaign.

With all of us studying different mother tongues, we had only English in common. There was almost no opportunity to speak Chinese, Malay or Tamil.

As a young adult, I became close friends with a girl I met through work who was of Malayali and Filipino heritage.

Her official mother tongue was Malay, but because the majority of her friends during her own childhood were Chinese, her Mandarin fluency and articulation far exceeded mine.

I must confess, I felt really inadequate every time she spoke Chinese around me. I had endured 12 whole years of Chinese lessons and tuition classes! How was I so easily outstripped in my own mother tongue by someone with no formal instruction?

To add insult to considerable academic injury, she also understood basic Tagalog and could converse smoothly in Hokkien.