I lived my life in reverse – why I went back to school at 45 and started university at 49

I could not imagine committing myself to another three years of study while working and taking care of my children, as well as my elderly mother, who needed me as well.

I needed something I could realistically fit into my life.

So, in March 2021, I enrolled in a 12-month business degree programme offered by Edinburgh Napier University through the PSB Academy.

Unlike a three-year programme, I could see the finish line.

BEST-LAID PLANS UP IN THE AIR

Despite my best-laid plans, I could not have foreseen how much my life would change in that year.

A few years before, my mother had been diagnosed with dementia at the age of 79.

She had been living alone, but when her condition worsened, she had to move in with me.

Around the same time, I sold my marital home and bought another property. I was juggling caregiving, my studies and the administrative matters that came with the move and my mother's care.

With two of my sons still in school, something was always happening at home.

Although most university lectures were held online due to the pandemic, I made time to attend in-person lessons whenever possible, as I found them more engaging and productive.

My responsibilities grew, but my support network did not. I was still a single parent with no one to turn to for help.

My older sister lives in the United States, so I could not simply call on her to help care for my mother either.

I realised then that no perfect arrangement would let me fully focus on my studies.

I just had to work around what life was already asking of me.