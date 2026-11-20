Many of us who were children of the 1990s will remember the brightly coloured melamine plates of our childhood.

When a friend gifted my then year-old daughter a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed plate complete with three little sections, the inner child in me was delighted.



Maybe my mobile phone was listening when I squealed about how cute the plate was and how these kinds of plates were a constant in my childhood, because soon after that my Instagram feed was filled with melamine-related content.

One video showed melamine powder being moulded under extreme heat and pressure in a hydraulic press, before decals were applied.

I swiped away, but the algorithm served me another clip soon after.

This second video bothered me enough to embark on my own research.

I learnt that the plate that we had been given was likely made out of a plastic resin comprising melamine and formaldehyde and that such receptacles can leach chemicals when exposed to acidic food or high temperatures.

The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment and the United States Food and Drug Administration caution against the use of such tableware under these conditions.

I did not want to take chances even if we could use the plate for room-temperature food or anything non-acidic.