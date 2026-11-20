I wanted to be a chill mum, but I ended up becoming a paranoid parent
Since my daughter was a year old, I’ve developed a fear of everything from plastic bottles to pesticide-laden food.
Many of us who were children of the 1990s will remember the brightly coloured melamine plates of our childhood.
When a friend gifted my then year-old daughter a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed plate complete with three little sections, the inner child in me was delighted.
Maybe my mobile phone was listening when I squealed about how cute the plate was and how these kinds of plates were a constant in my childhood, because soon after that my Instagram feed was filled with melamine-related content.
One video showed melamine powder being moulded under extreme heat and pressure in a hydraulic press, before decals were applied.
I swiped away, but the algorithm served me another clip soon after.
This second video bothered me enough to embark on my own research.
I learnt that the plate that we had been given was likely made out of a plastic resin comprising melamine and formaldehyde and that such receptacles can leach chemicals when exposed to acidic food or high temperatures.
The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment and the United States Food and Drug Administration caution against the use of such tableware under these conditions.
I did not want to take chances even if we could use the plate for room-temperature food or anything non-acidic.
In my mind, the charming vintage-style plate was now a biohazard, and it was promptly demoted to my daughter’s pretend play kitchen.
Had it not had the element of nostalgia, I probably wouldn’t even have allowed her to play with it.
I then embarked on a mission to swap out plastics and any mildly controversial materials – even if they were touted to be non-toxic – for glassware and stainless steel.
My five-year-old daughter now uses only her mum-mandated arsenal of food-grade stainless steel dinnerware, while my husband and I use ceramic or glassware.
Tackling what we ate off was just the start of my spiral.
I thought: Why care about our plates and bowls, if the food we were eating was already toxic to begin with?
I started reading labels and purchasing organic fruits and locally grown pesticide-free vegetables.
Soon enough, I became acquainted with the "annual dirty dozen list".
This list is released every year by the Environmental Working Group, an American non-profit organisation that conducts investigations and research on environmental health, food and agriculture, and singles out pesticide-laden produce.
As a result, out went the blueberries and strawberries from our fridge.
With each newly released list, more produce gets axed from our grocery runs.
Like a bloodhound on a scent, my social media algorithm has picked up on the changes I have been making at home, and my feed is chock-a-block with other food exposés.
After one too many clips of lice-ridden, deformed fish jacked up on antibiotics circling murky pens, I also axed farmed salmon from our dinner rotation.
We now serve only wild, line-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon alongside other fish such as sardines, mackerel and threadfin at the dinner table.
THE ANXIOUS PARENT IN ALL OF US
While I mostly remain resolute in my desire to give my daughter the healthiest choices available, my conviction occasionally wavers.
Most of the time, it’s when I feel limited by the produce we get to buy or when I look at how our grocery bill has ballooned compared to our carefree pre-child days.
I have often wondered whether my cautionary ways verge on paranoia and whether other parents are rolling their eyes when they hear about my hypervigilance.
When I spoke to friends, I didn’t find anyone who was as obsessed with what they consumed or didn’t consume.
The closest I found was a friend on a crusade against "forever chemicals", which are persistent synthetic chemicals that hardly degrade in the natural environment. He has swopped out all his non-stick cookware for ceramic pots and pans.
He also throws out plastic products such as mats and squishy toys, citing how the material can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals and possibly affect his child’s health.
While I found only one friend who was tangentially on the same page as me, I realised that my other friends were uptight about various things.
One friend is obsessed with how much her three-year-old sleeps and another is obsessed with academic pathways even though the child is only 10.
I’m quite sure that, just like me, they have all gone down their own rabbit holes of research on whatever their concerns are and are strictly adhering to what they think is best.
Parenthood triggers a primal, protective instinct, it seems, because we are biologically conditioned to spot and neutralise threats to our offspring.
Our Singaporean culture of being "kiasu" probably does not help much either. Heightened anxiety can set in when this instinct is shepherded by our digital feed.
I remember studying media scholar George Gerbner’s cultivation theory as an undergraduate. Its premise is that sustained, heavy exposure to media warps our perception of reality and societal norms, convincing us the world is vastly more hostile, menacing and dangerous than it is.
Social media platforms have supercharged that dynamic for modern parents.
I follow influencers that test lead levels in milk bottles, children's clothing and even bathtubs.
I've seen posts from accounts dedicated to promoting "low-tox" products like body wash, laundry detergent and sunblock.
I've been pushed videos of social media creators who pace supermarket aisles analysing ingredient labels on camera.
And I admit I’ve consumed a lot of it wholeheartedly.
LEARNING TO LET GO A LITTLE
I have since found myself taking stock of my hypervigilance. I can’t pinpoint when or why this happened, but I do believe conversations with my mother recently have helped me put things in perspective.
She enjoys sharing funny stories about me and my siblings growing up.
From these conversations, I’ve caught glimpses of how straightforward and simple decisions on parenting were then.
Products were limited, as was the access to information on manufacturing processes and even the origin of goods.
If one of us got constipated, for instance, my mum would just switch formula milk and try the next one down the aisle at the supermarket.
Need advice? Call a sister or sister-in-law at home because Google or internet services weren’t that commonplace.
Given that I turned out generally okay, could ignorance really be bliss?
With this in mind, I’ve been working on keeping my anxiety at bay. I've learnt that I cannot orchestrate and guarantee perfect scenarios for my daughter.
Many things – like what she eats in school, for instance – are out of my control.
I've also exercised more agency in the content I consume. Influencers and accounts from my social media feed that make me fret no longer have a place on my feed. I've even taken months-long breaks from Instagram.
When I'm back "online" I adjust and "train" my algorithm to feed me fun whale videos and Saturday Night Live clips.
This doesn't mean that I've thrown all caution to the wind. I still adhere to some practices I've set in place since becoming a parent.
Among the sensible habits: rinsing and then soaking produce for 15 minutes to reduce our exposure to pesticide residues, a practice recommended by the Singapore Food Agency.
And if my daughter wants a lollipop, she has the option of organic sweets at home, but I do not stop her from consuming candy she may receive from family and friends.
And if my daughter wants a lollipop, she has the option of organic sweets at home, but I do not stop her from consuming candy she may receive from family and friends.
I also loop in my husband more in the decisions I make, because sometimes you need someone with a fresh and objective view to bring you back to the surface after you have gone down your rabbit hole.
I’ve learnt that research and information are useful, but they need to be matched with calm.
Occasionally, I still get the alarmist WhatsApp message from a relative.
Recently, one of my aunts sent me an article warning of the toxic fumes generated by stovetop cooking.
The write-up proposed switching to an induction stovetop or installing dedicated exhaust ducting to protect the people in my home.
I must confess I went so far as to search for a contractor who could retrofit such exhaust tubes in an apartment.
Thankfully, common sense prevailed. What about simply ventilating my home by opening the windows when we cook?
I am now learning to hone my own decision-making skills and intuition without overrelying on experts and other voices.
As for that Winnie-the-Pooh plate, it’s still banished to the pretend play kitchen. For now, there are still some things I’m not quite ready to let go of.
Melody Zaccheus, 38, is a freelance writer, lecturer and a mother of a bubbly preschooler.
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