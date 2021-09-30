We travelled to Germany and back without stay-home notice. Here’s what you need to know

SINGAPORE/ MUNICH: With Singapore soon to announce Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) for more countries, people in Singapore who’ve received their COVID-19 shots will be able to travel to and from more places without having to serve a stay-home notice when they return.

What is it like to plan for such a trip, and to undergo four polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests just before and after one’s return to Singapore?

Talking Point host Steven Chia took a work holiday to Munich to find out.

Singapore residents have been able to travel to Germany without undergoing quarantine on arrival since October last year. All they need is proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, full COVID-19 vaccination, or recovery from infection.

And under the VTL, which is currently extended to travel from Germany and Brunei, they can also return home and move about freely almost immediately if conditions are met.

Here’s a handy guide if you’re thinking of taking advantage of VTLs in the coming months.