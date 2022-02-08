What’s in your 3-in-1 coffee? You can have a healthier brew without breaking the bank

SINGAPORE: Coffee is a drug many of us need to feel more awake in the morning. While nothing less than a premium, hand-crafted drink will do for some, instant coffee is the daily fix for others.

After all, the convenience of adding hot water to a powdery mix for a pick-me-up is hard to beat.

And when Talking Point asked its viewers what product they would like the programme to look into, 3-in-1 coffee came up.

Here are six things host Rai Kannu learnt, including how to have a healthier, aromatic brew without breaking the bank.

1. HOW MUCH CAFFEINE DOES 3-IN-1 COFFEE CONTAIN?

Tests found 3-in-1 coffees contained an average of 60.9 milligrammes of caffeine per 100 millilitres — higher than instant black coffee (45.8 mg/100 ml) and canned and bottled commercial coffee (42.7 mg/100 ml) but lower than speciality coffees available at cafes (95.3 mg/100 ml).