What’s in your toothpaste? 5 things to know for your teeth’s sake (and your children’s)

SINGAPORE: Brushing of teeth is a habit acquired as children, but how many of us know what toothpaste we should use, or why young children should not swallow the substance?

CNA Insider kicks off a Talking Point web original series with a look at what’s in toothpaste, an everyday item most people sleepily reach for in the morning and before crawling into bed at night.

Tristan Peh, a dentist with 17 years’ experience, fielded some of your questions, and his replies may make you brush more carefully, visit your dentist regularly and read toothpaste labels more closely in future. Here are five things to know.

1. WHAT TOOTHPASTE SHOULD I BUY?

Look for one that contains at least 1,000 parts per million of fluoride, said Peh of St Andrew’s Dental Surgeons. Fluoride can help to prevent and even reverse tooth decay, he said.

“If there’s any initial decay, it actually helps to re-mineralise (and) strengthen the tooth surface.”