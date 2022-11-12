Why fish in Singapore is more expensive, and the prospect of prices remaining high

JOHOR: Rosidi Yapa began fishing 20 years ago. He still enjoys what he does for a living, “but there’s a lot of difference (between) now and then”.

In the past, he could head out to the waters off the coast of Johor and net over 20 tonnes of fish in three days, but now it takes “at least five to six days”.

“There are fewer fish now,” said Rosidi, the captain of a boat owned by seafood wholesaler GM Seafood. “We have to travel to Kuantan, Terengganu and other places, because there’s (hardly any) fish nearby.”

Catching the same amount of fish takes more effort and means higher costs. This is one reason that fish prices in both Malaysia and Singapore, which gets 25 per cent of its seafood from its northern neighbour, have been increasing.