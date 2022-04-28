Why some healthcare workers in Singapore’s hospitals have quit - and others soldier on

*Names have been changed.

SINGAPORE: It was early 2021. Lisa*, then a senior staff nurse at a public hospital in Singapore, received news that her father had contracted COVID-19 in Malaysia amid the Delta wave.

She would have gone home straight away, but her nurse manager’s response to her leave request shocked her.

“She told me that with the manpower shortage, I shouldn’t be so selfish and (should consider) my other colleagues,” said the Malaysian in her 30s who had worked here for 12 years at that point.

The hospital relented only when she said she would quit. She considers herself “very lucky” that she was granted a month’s no-pay leave: Eventually, her father’s condition deteriorated, and he needed intensive care.

“The saddest part about being in healthcare is when you spend so much time taking care of patients and their families, but you end up neglecting your own,” she said.

CNA Insider could not get the hospital to verify her account without identifying her. But she said it was the last straw in a series of events that had “drained” her. She realised that the long shift hours and lack of rest was taking a physical and mental toll.

She left the hospital last August but is still in public healthcare: At a polyclinic, where she works more regular hours. She is only the tip of the iceberg.

In November, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released statistics showing that about 1,500 healthcare workers resigned in the first half of last year, compared with 2,000 annually before the pandemic.

Last month, Senior Minister of State (Health) Koh Poh Koon elaborated on these numbers in Parliament: In 2019, the overall attrition in the healthcare workforce was 9.6 per cent. It dipped to 6.8 per cent in 2020, but then the two-year average attrition reached 9.8 per cent last year.

Two of the public healthcare clusters approached by CNA Insider did not share their attrition rate. The third, the National Healthcare Group (NHG), said last year’s rate was “higher than pre-COVID periods (2018 and 2019)” but “manageable”.

WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND

But even as the Omicron wave wanes, healthcare workers CNA Insider spoke to say manpower shortage remains a concern.

More than 20 nurses, doctors and allied healthcare workers were interviewed and spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

About half of them had left their jobs in public and private acute hospitals or have tendered their resignation.

When James*, a mid-career nurse in a public hospital, tendered his resignation in January, he realised that at least five colleagues from his renal ward had done the same that month. Another nurse from the ward, whom CNA Insider spoke to, corroborated this.

The departures this year were “more pronounced” than last year, he felt. “(With) the third year of the pandemic, I guess most of them had enough. There was uncertainty over when their next break would come.”

A speech therapist in another public hospital said she has not seen this number of resignations in her 10 years there: This year alone, seven people in her department left, though not all owing to burnout or stress, she noted.

“Usually, about three, maximum four, people leave in a year,” she said.

Senior pharmacist Dean*, who has been in a public hospital setting for four years, said that in his section of about 150 staff, the resignations are most notable among pharmacy technicians. They number more than pharmacists and assist with pharmacy operations such as dispensing of medication and inventory-related matters.

About 30 to 40 per cent of them, mostly foreigners, left between the end of last year and early this year during the height of the Omicron wave, when the impact of departures was most acute, he said. Pharmacists like himself had to fill the gaps.

“Pre-COVID, if people left, (the hospital) would just hire people from overseas to replace them, so nobody really felt the pain. But with COVID and the borders closed, it wasn’t so easy to plug the holes,” he added.

For David*, a nurse in the emergency department with 10 years’ experience, the fact that experienced workers are quitting is a deeper concern than the numbers alone.

His colleague, Yvette*, agreed. “The need to retrain new nurses — which takes time — will increase the burden on the experienced ones, which gives these remaining experienced nurses even more of a push factor for leaving, like a vicious circle,” said the emergency doctor.

The mental health of healthcare workers has recently been a topic of concern across different platforms, from social media posts to authored studies.

In late February, an Instagram post from @thehonesthealthcareworker on how nurses were “not coping well” did the rounds. It said that the healthcare system was on a “slow road to collapse”, that working conditions have “worsened significantly” with no increase in practical support and that many workers were leaving.

The nurse-patient ratio has also increased “from 1:6 to 1:12 or more”, wrote the author, who later told CNA Insider he saw this happening in his hospital — although this could not be verified officially.