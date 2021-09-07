Why it could be good for Southeast Asia if the Taliban consolidated power
Areas in Afghanistan that the Taliban cannot control could become fertile ground for transnational terrorist groups, says terrorism expert Noor Huda Ismail, who has interviewed hundreds of extremists across Southeast Asia.
JAKARTA: The Taliban’s victory has boosted morale among militant groups, especially in Indonesia, but Southeast Asia is unlikely to see a rise in terrorist attacks if Western forces do not attack the Taliban “illegitimately” going forward, said anti-terrorism advocate Noor Huda Ismail.
Shortly after the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan, a militant group member in Indonesia told him the victory was “an inspiration”, said Noor Huda, the founder of the Institute for International Peace Building.
After capturing cities like Kunduz and Kandahar, the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Aug 15. This led to a hurried evacuation of United States personnel from the country following a 20-year occupation.
Some security analysts believe the win could embolden Indonesia’s terror groups, but Noor Huda — a film-maker, activist and former journalist who has interviewed many radicalised individuals and Indonesian foreign fighters in his career — holds a slightly different view.
If the Americans now try to topple or attack the Taliban, “radical groups in Southeast Asia would try to (take) revenge, because the narrative of revenge is much more powerful than the narrative of celebration, of victory”, he said.
The Taliban’s return has stoked fears of a regression in human rights as well as education and freedom for women, although the group has said women will have their rights “within the framework of Islamic law”.
The “best scenario” is that the Taliban “acts like any sane political movement” in delivering on its promises, giving amnesty, which it has announced for all government officers, and garnering international support, said Noor Huda.
So, ironically, it could be good for the world if the Taliban consolidates its power. This is also because areas it cannot control would be fertile ground for terrorist groups, he said.
“History has shown that any conflict areas, any failed state, will become fertile ground for transnational terrorist organisations, like ISIS or Al-Qaeda, to regroup — in the context of Southeast Asia, like what Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) did,” he said.
The JI, which had training camps in some of the region’s restive places, has been linked to terrorist attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings.
Compared to the Islamic State or Al-Qaeda, however, it is a “good thing” the Taliban is not a “cosmopolitan organisation” but one that is focused on controlling its own territory, he added.
A lesson for him in the recent developments in Afghanistan is that nation-building should come from within a country.
“I think the West, especially America, had a genuine intention to transform the country into an ally, promoting democracy, a good life,” he said. What is “good” for the West, however, may not be so in Afghan culture.
So when US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops and blamed the Taliban’s takeover on the Afghan army’s unwillingness to fight, “the Afghans would say, ‘Why should I fight? They’re all my people’”, said Noor Huda.
“There are a lot of dilemmas that we need to face. Oftentimes, we tend to force our understanding, our beliefs about democracy, (on) other people.”
PRAGMATIC APPROACH TO FORMER TERRORISTS
Neither should the authorities lump all extremist groups together, said Noor Huda, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
In Indonesia, there are “more brutal, less tolerant” groups like the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah — then there are groups like the JI, which distinguish between violent tactics and cultural tactics and are “softer” in engaging with the public, he cited.
He believes that Indonesia needs a new strategy to deal with an organisation like the JI, which now offers social services like matchmaking, healthcare and childcare.
“In the past … JI only set up an Islamic boarding school where usually children aged 12 start their schooling, but now it also runs its own childcare,” he said.
“It means the recruitment process, the indoctrination … starts super early. This is the challenge that we need to deal with.
Authorities can’t look at JI as solely a terrorist and military organisation but also (as) a social movement, a kind of civil society (group) that genuinely wants to solve their population’s issues.”
In response, the government should wage a campaign to let parents know which Islamic boarding schools to enrol their children in if they wish to do so and inform people of “proper” channels for donating money, he said.
He speaks from personal experience. As a boy, he was sent by his father to an Islamic boarding school.
When covering the 2002 Bali bombings as a reporter, he realised one of the bombers was his former roommate at the school, whose founder turned out to be a JI co-founder.
Noor Huda wrote about the experience in the book, My Friend The Terrorist. His documentary, Jihad Selfie, explores social media and features an Indonesian teenager who wanted to join the Islamic State.
Noor Huda said he established the Institute for International Peace Building to help those involved in violence to start a new life.
He also runs a cafe that employs these individuals. The food and beverage business is about observing people, talking to them and respecting differences, he said.
He dubs those who have renounced violence “credible voices”, but steers clear of calling his programme one that deradicalises. “Even those who’ve worked with me … were still super happy to see the victory for the Taliban (in Afghanistan),” he said.
While they may no longer believe in using violence, they may not be against a society run in accordance with Islamic law, he reckoned.
“Therefore, I’m very pragmatic in terms of how to deal with these former (terrorists), as long as they don’t do violence,” he added.
“My point is, we need to give them a second chance, (and) an opportunity to rethink, to be part of our multicultural community.
“Yes, some of them, maybe, still have a peculiar understanding of the world, but as long as they don’t promote their views, force (their views) onto others and also use violence, (it) should be fine.”
