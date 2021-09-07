Why it could be good for Southeast Asia if the Taliban consolidated power

JAKARTA: The Taliban’s victory has boosted morale among militant groups, especially in Indonesia, but Southeast Asia is unlikely to see a rise in terrorist attacks if Western forces do not attack the Taliban “illegitimately” going forward, said anti-terrorism advocate Noor Huda Ismail.

Shortly after the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan, a militant group member in Indonesia told him the victory was “an inspiration”, said Noor Huda, the founder of the Institute for International Peace Building.

After capturing cities like Kunduz and Kandahar, the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Aug 15. This led to a hurried evacuation of United States personnel from the country following a 20-year occupation.

Some security analysts believe the win could embolden Indonesia’s terror groups, but Noor Huda — a film-maker, activist and former journalist who has interviewed many radicalised individuals and Indonesian foreign fighters in his career — holds a slightly different view.