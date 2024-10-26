Why young Singaporeans feel they have no one to talk to about their loneliness

SINGAPORE: On days when work is extra challenging, that is when Valentina Ko, 35, hits the gym hardest.

“I get really frustrated and then the loneliness sets in. Because then I feel like there’s no one I can talk to who really understands what I’m going through,” she said.

For 24-year-old Zen Ho, he felt loneliest last year when he and his close friends began to grow apart as they followed different paths. While he took a gap year, they started university, moved overseas or found jobs.

“We were kind of going through different phases in life, and I constantly found myself out of sync,” said Ho, relating how they no longer shared similar lifestyles and schedules.

Reaching out to them became a source of anxiety. “What if we meet and we have nothing to talk about?” he wondered.