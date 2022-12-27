‘You want to go to court?’ How dispute handlers help vulnerable workers with ‘wilful’ bosses

SINGAPORE: An elderly cleaner who had not been paid for five months dug into her savings to get by. She sometimes ate just one meal a day instead of two.

Her employer claimed that he would pay her when his cleaning contract with a client was renewed. But he failed to secure the contract, and the woman was transferred to the new company that took over.

He might have weaseled out of paying her for five months’ work had the woman’s niece not found out about her plight and got her to seek help from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). The case found its way to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

When the former employer finally agreed to cough up what he owed, the woman cried in front of mediator Jean Lee Yong.

“She didn’t cry in front of the employer, (only after he had left the room),” Jean recalled of the case lodged in 2020. “After so many months … it was a relief to her. It’s so vivid.”

The woman’s workplace was a “proper institution” that Jean believes “paid proper money to the cleaning company”.

In a similar case last year, an 81-year-old dishwasher was owed three months’ salary and payment for work done on two public holidays. Her boss refused to answer the octogenarian’s phone calls.

The woman managed to lodge her case with the help of her son and a TADM advisory officer.

Before the mediation session, the employer made payment of S$1,600, but this was far short of the S$4,700 he owed her. He had also failed to give the dishwasher her payslips, which made it difficult for her to track payments.

Jean had to go through the woman’s bank book to verify the months she was not paid.

The boss later conceded that he owed her a larger sum. When he signed a full settlement, to be paid in two instalments, the woman cried.