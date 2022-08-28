At ‘world’s largest’ sperm bank, you can’t just walk in and become a donor

AARHUS, Denmark: There is someone whom Emma Groenbaek and her parents are grateful to although they have never met. This stranger helped them become a family 26 years ago.

He is the sperm donor who enabled Emma’s parents to have her.

Henning and Ida Groenbaek had tried for six years to have a child. After discovering that Henning had a low sperm count, they began, in Ida’s words, an “odyssey of different fertility treatments”, including unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilisation using his sperm and a donor’s sperm.

They were close to adopting a child when Ida got pregnant by donor sperm.

“All of us in the family … (are) very appreciative of what he’s done to help us,” said Emma in an Instagram Live session.