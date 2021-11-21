Would you be a rental date, debt collector or OnlyFans creator? These Singaporeans show us how

SINGAPORE: When a rental date agency first reached out to Wayne via social media asking him to join them as a rental boyfriend, his response was, “Why not?”

“I can earn some side income, and meeting people is essentially the job,” says Wayne, who wishes to be known only by his first name. He would be well paid, he reckoned: S$150 for two hours of companionship.

The rental dating phenomenon, which offers companions for hire, sprang up in Japan about a decade ago. But in Singapore, it is relatively new. About three companies have set up shop here in the last four years. Prices start at about S$100 for a two-hour date.

But is a rental date simply a sugar baby by another name? And how did Wayne and his counterparts deal with the reactions from their friends and family?

These were among the questions surrounding the industry that the programme On The Red Dot explored in its web-only series OTRD X Unfiltered: Just Don’t Tell Mum.

The five episodes examine some rather stigmatised jobs, with host Rishi Budhrani trying his hand at the various roles — selling adult toys, being a debt collector as well as a new age healer and even attempting to create his own pole dancing video on subscription-based platform OnlyFans.

Along the way, he busts several misconceptions and discovers new meaning in the jobs.