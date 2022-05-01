More youths seeking help with mental health - but finding it isn’t always easy

SINGAPORE: After making it through secondary school without any close friends, introverted teenager Poh Zhi Nan vowed to “be a new person” at junior college.

He said ‘hi’ to everyone, went out with different people. But like any teen searching for identity, he wondered: “Who am I? Why am I trying so hard to be that outgoing person that I’m not?”

Before he could find a new rhythm, however, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and schools switched to home-based learning. Without face-to-face interactions and support, Poh grew more anxious, ever so stressed, and began imagining worst-case scenarios.

He tried speaking to his parents about getting professional help – but they thought he was possessed. They put him through an exorcism ritual that left him traumatised.

“To their generation, there’s no such thing as mental health issues,” said Poh, now 19.

Things didn’t improve when in-person classes resumed. He got panic attacks, and was taken to hospital and diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

That’s when he decided to prioritise his mental well-being – and made the “unglamorous” call to take a break from school.

He also knocked on several doors, approaching a few public hospitals and private healthcare providers, before he found a treatment setting and team he felt comfortable with.

Poh has not been alone in his struggle with mental health demons – or in his quest to get help and be better understood.