310kg natural blue sapphire found in Sri Lanka
People inspect the single natural corundum (blue sapphire) named Queen of Asia, considered the largest found in the world, in Horana, about 45km from Colombo on Dec 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara)

12 Dec 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:16PM)
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday (Dec 12) put on show what they said was the world's largest natural corundum blue sapphire, weighing 310kg, which was found in a gem pit about three months ago.

Local gemologists, who have examined the sapphire, said it was one of the rarest gems in the world as it weighed more than 300kg. International organisations are yet to certify the precious stone.

The sapphire was put on display at the home of one of the gem pit owners in Horana, 65km south of Colombo. A group of Buddhist monks chanted blessings for the gemstone before it was unveiled.

The stone was found in the gem-rich Ratnapura area where local people had previously found the world's largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard by accident.

Ratnapura is known as the gem capital of the South Asian country, which is a leading exporter of sapphires and other precious gems.

The country earned around half a billion dollars through the export of gems, diamonds and other jewellery last year, the local gems and jewellery industry body has reported.

Source: Reuters/aj

