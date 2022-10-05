Logo
800-year-old ceramics found off Italy's shore
Decorated plates and bowls dating back to the 13th century which have been recovered off the coast of Tuscany, Italy, are seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on October 5, 2022. Guardia di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS
A finance police officer holds decorated plates and bowls dating back to the 13th century which have been recovered off the coast of Tuscany, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on October 5, 2022. Guardia di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS
A finance police officer holds a decorated bowl dating back to the 13th century which has been recovered off the coast of Tuscany, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on October 5, 2022. Guardia di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS
05 Oct 2022 11:29PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 11:29PM)
ROME : Decorated plates and bowls "of fine workmanship" dating back to the 13th century have been recovered off the coast of Tuscany, a rare discovery by Italian submarine police.

During a routine diving exercise near the coastal areas of Pisa and Livorno, officers found several plates and bowls and numerous fragments, the Guardia di Finanza police said on Wednesday.

The recovered items most likely come from the same period and a single naval shipment, police said, adding they were turned over to culture ministry experts, a statement said.

The experts identified the artefacts as 13th century examples of etched pottery from Savona, a port city in the northwest of Italy, but archaeological investigations were ongoing, police said.

Source: Reuters

