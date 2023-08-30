Logo
ABBA's Agnetha to release new single 'Where Do We Go From Here?'
FILE PHOTO: Agnetha Faltskog of the Swedish music band ABBA arrives for the opening performance of the "ABBA Voyage" concert in London, Britain May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 02:41PM
STOCKHOLM : ABBA star Agnetha Faltskog said she will release a new single on Thursday, relaunching her solo career at the age of 73.

Faltskog, lead singer alongside Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the hugely successful Swedish pop band which formed in 1972, released her last solo album a decade ago.

"World Premiere of 'Where Do We Go From Here? on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball - tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am (BST)," she said on the social media platform late on Tuesday.

ABBA won legions of fans around the world with enduring hits such as "Dancing Queen" and "Fernando" and triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their performance of "Waterloo".

Source: Reuters

