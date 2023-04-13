Logo
Actor Jamie Foxx recovering after 'medical complication'
FILE PHOTO: Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/

13 Apr 2023 04:32PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 04:41PM)
U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following "a medical complication", his daughter Corinne Foxx has said.

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne Foxx said in statement on behalf of the Foxx family shared on Instagram late on Wednesday.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

She did not share any further details.

Foxx, 55, is known for films such as "Ray", "Collateral" and "Django Unchained".

Source: Reuters

