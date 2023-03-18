Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper
New Zealand actor Sam Neill takes part in a news conference to promote the feature film Blackbird, at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent West
Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper
Actor Sam Neill waves as he arrives for the opening gala of the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent West
18 Mar 2023 07:46AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 07:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday.

The 75-year-old "Jurassic Park" actor was reportedly diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma - last March after suffering swollen glands during press engagements for "Jurassic World Dominion".

Chemotherapy treatment initially failed but Neill is now cancer-free after switching to a new anti-cancer drug that he will take for the rest of his life, according to the Guardian Australia interview about the star's upcoming memoir.

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying," he reportedly writes in chapter one, "I may have to speed this up."

Northern Ireland-born Neill, who lives in New Zealand, began acting in the 1970s and is perhaps best known for his role as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.