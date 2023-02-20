Logo
Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager
FILE PHOTO: File Photo: Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager
FILE PHOTO: Actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
20 Feb 2023 03:45AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 03:45AM)
Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

"He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s “Black Hawk Down.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in "Witness Protection."

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, "Shooting Sizemore," chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.

Source: Reuters

