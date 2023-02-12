Logo
CNA Lifestyle

Actress Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Juliette Binoche receives the International Honorary Goya award during the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Late Director Carlo Saura's wife Eulalia Ramon, daughter Anna Saura, and son Antonio Saura receive the Honor Goya Award on his behalf during the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Susi Sanchez receives the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress during the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penelope Cruz attends the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The cast and crew of "As bestas" celebrate onstage after it won the Best Film award during the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain, February 12, 2023. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
12 Feb 2023 05:50PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 05:50PM)
SEVILLE : The Spanish film academy's Goya Awards paid tribute on Saturday to the late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, while French actress Juliette Binoche picked up an international honorary award.

Saura, who died on Friday aged 91, had been due to receive the academy's honorary Goya Award at the annual ceremony.

It was awarded posthumously, and to applause his widow Eulalia Ramón read out Saura's own words, written before his death: "I am sorry I cannot be with you".

The filmaker was credited with leading the awakening of Spain's art cinema after decades of fascist dictatorship under Francisco Franco.

"As Bestas", which is Galician for "The Beasts" and is a tense thriller, won nine accolades including for best film, director, actor and music.

Spanish movie star Penelope Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "En Los Margenes", a film about housing problems. The category was won by Susi Sanchez for her role in "Lullaby".

Source: Reuters

