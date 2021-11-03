Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

FILE PHOTO: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere for "Spencer" during the BFI film festival in London, Britain October 7, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

03 Nov 2021 02:04AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 02:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. ... I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart told SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show."

"It was very cute. ... We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart, 31, plays Britain's Princess Diana in the film "Spencer," which arrives in movie theaters this week. She rose to global fame in the "Twilight" movies and dated her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Her performance as Diana has won rave reviews, with many movie critics tipping her for a best actress Oscar nomination.

Meyer, a writer and actress, is known for her work on the Netflix movie "Moxie," and "Miss 2059."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us