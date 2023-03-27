Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates

LONDON : British singer-songwriter Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency, adding new dates for her shows at Caesar's Palace.

The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper, 34, wrapped up her "Weekends with Adele" shows on Saturday. Soon after, she shared on Instagram a picture of herself on stage alongside the caption "See you soon".

Her website said she would perform 34 new "Weekends with Adele" shows between June 16 to November 4.

The Grammy Award winner, who won legions of fans around the world with her ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, kicked off the concerts last November, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute.

She faced online backlash in January 2022, when in a tearful video she said she could not take to the stage because half her crew had COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays. The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada, or already there, when they got the news.