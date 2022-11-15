Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

FILE PHOTO: Adele waves to singer Beyonce who is in the audience as she and co-song writer Greg Kurstin (not pictured) accept the Grammy for Song of the Year for "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

15 Nov 2022 12:45AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 12:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Music star Adele begins her Las Vegas residence on Friday, 10 months after she cancelled the shows at the last minute citing COVID-19 delays.

The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele".

U.S. actor Dominic Crisonino was at a New York airport when he heard the news but travelled to Las Vegas anyway. He ended up speaking to the "Hello" singer via FaceTime. Now he is going back this weekend to finally watch Adele finally perform at Caesars' Palace hotel.

"I was honestly over it within a couple of hours because I always think the most of every situation and so I was just finding the positive and things happen," he said.

"Now it's that redemption of finally having the opportunity to go and see her so we're very much looking forward to actually being in that space and hearing her voice and seeing this concert that we've waited for."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.