Adele's '30' wins album of the year at BRIT Awards
Adele receives the award for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Ed Sheeran receives the award for Songwriter of the Year at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Little Simz performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Mo Gilligan presents during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Sam Fender is presented the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act by Ronnie Wood at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
09 Feb 2022 06:30AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 06:30AM)
LONDON :Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphant night for the London-born singer.

Adele also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, to his dad," a tearful Adele said in her acceptance speech after winning album of the year, referring to her ex-husband Simon Konecki. "This album was all of our journey, not just mine."

Known for her songs about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele has said she made "30" to explain her divorce to her young son.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

