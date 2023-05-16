Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record

After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, reacts after attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
People cheer as Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef seeks world record
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, is kissed by her mother, Lynda Ndukwe, after attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
16 May 2023 02:02PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 02:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAGOS : A Nigerian chef has spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual.

Hilda Bassey, a chef in the mega city of Lagos, has captivated the country with her marathon cooking, which started on Thursday and ended on Monday night.

President Muhammadu Buhari and several politicians and celebrities congratulated Bassey, while cheering supporters camped outside an events centre to witness the 27-year-old chef preparing a mix of local and foreign dishes, from jollof rice to pasta and akara, which is made from bean flour.

The current longest cooking record is held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who set a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Bassey's time will need to be certified by Guinness World Record officials before it can be made official.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.