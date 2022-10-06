Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA
FILE PHOTO: An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA
FILE PHOTO: A photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", rests among candles at a vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
06 Oct 2022 02:08AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 02:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said a settlement between actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer he shot during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021 had no impact on her eventual decision whether to file criminal charges in the case.

"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law," the office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on the proposed settlement of the civil suit brought by the Hutchins family.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.