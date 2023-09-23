Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan

All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
Irina Shayk presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
23 Sep 2023 09:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana presented a mainly black and white collection at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, deconstructing tuxedos to present an array of dresses and suits for women next spring.

The show, simply called "Woman", opened with a dark pinstripe jacket and hot pants worn with stockings. Asymmetrical black chiffon polka dot dresses followed, with many designs bearing bows tied at the neck.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana dressed models in see-through black lace dresses and black jackets worn with micro shorts. Trouser suits were slim and cropped at the ankle.

The designer duo played with tuxedo styles, cropping jackets or turning them into one-shouldered dresses.

Some outfits bore white collars or details from white tuxedo shirts. A selection of all white suits, jackets and lace dresses also featured in the spring/summer 2024 collection, as did dabs of leopard print on shiny macs and dresses.

Dolce and Gabbana embellished their outfits with bows, ruffles and floral embroidery.

Models carried small handbags and wore stilettos or flat thigh-high black boots.

Milan Fashion Week, where the likes of industry heavyweights Giorgio Armani, Versace, Gucci and Prada present their collections, ends on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.