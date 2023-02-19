'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins

Logo
CNA Lifestyle

FILE PHOTO: Albrecht Schuch, Edward Berger, and Malte Grunert arrive at the world premiere of "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo
Jessica Henwick and Louise Palmkvist Hansen arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Andreea Cristea arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Toheeb Jimoh arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
19 Feb 2023 11:35PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 02:49AM)
LONDON : A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" were the first winners at the Brtish Academy Film Awards on Sunday, the country's highest accolade for the industry.

Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, Netflix drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" led nominations with 14 nods.

It won adapted screenplay and film not in the English language. It will also compete for the night's top prize - best film - alongside "Banshees", biopic "Elvis", dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and music drama "Tár".

"I'm personally extremely touched (with) the reactions that we had on so many Q&As in foreign countries with a German language film," pianist and composer Volker Bertelmann, nominated for original score for "All Quiet on the Western Front", told Reuters on the red carpet.

"I was always hoping for that, that this film in a way is creating communication with each other."

"Banshees", about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of Ireland, won in both supporting acting categories for cast members Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

The film and "Everything Everywhere" each have 10 nominations.

The latter's Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were named the best film directors of 2022 at the Directors Guild of America awards on Saturday.

Competition is tight in the leading actor category, which includes "Banshees"'s Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser for "The Whale", in which he plays a sick obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter, and Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis".

Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards for her portrayal of a laundromat owner unexpectedly introduced to an alternate multiverse in "Everything Everywhere", and Cate Blanchett, who plays a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down due to an abuse scandal in "Tár", are the two favourites for the leading actress prize.

"It's been at times really overwhelming, and at times we were wondering is it really happening and then (I'm) just so deliriously happy for everyone involved," Yeoh told Reuters of her film's strong start so far during awards season.

Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in 2006 film "The Queen", led a tribute to the late monarch, who died in September. Her grandson and BAFTA President Prince William and his wife were both in attendance at the ceremony.

Source: Reuters

