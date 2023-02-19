Logo
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins

'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
Martin McDonagh poses with his award for Best Original Screenplay Award for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
James Friend poses with his award for Best Cinematography for 'All Quiet on the Western Front' during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian pose with their awards for Best Casting for "Elvis" during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
Gary Ungar, Mark Gustafson, Guillermo Del Toro and Alex Bulkley pose with their awards for Best Animated Film for "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'All Quiet at the Western Front', 'Banshees' take first BAFTA wins
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
19 Feb 2023 11:35PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 03:51AM)
LONDON :A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" led wins at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had the most nominations, with 14 nods.

It won for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, cinematography, sound and original score. It will also compete for the night's top prize - best film - alongside dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin", biopic "Elvis", dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and music drama "Tár".

"I'm personally extremely touched (with) the reactions that we had on so many Q&As in foreign countries with a German language film," Volker Bertelmann, who won for original score, told Reuters on the red carpet.

"I was always hoping for that, that this film in a way is creating communication with each other."

"Banshees", about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of Ireland, won in both supporting acting categories for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan as well as for original screenplay.

Competition is tight in the leading actor category, which includes "Banshees"'s Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser for "The Whale", in which he plays a sick obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter, and Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis".

Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards for her portrayal of a laundromat owner unexpectedly introduced to an alternate multiverse in "Everything Everywhere", and Cate Blanchett, who plays a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down due to an abuse scandal in "Tár", are the two favourites for the leading actress prize.

"Navalny", about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category. Filmmakers dedicated the award to the Navalny family and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

The journalist, whom Russia put on a wanted list in December, said on Friday he had been "banned by British police from attending" the BAFTAs for security reasons.

In response, London police said they did not and could not ban anyone from attending a private event. Decisions on attendance were for event organizers, it said.

Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to get the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the Academy.

The BAFTAs also remembered Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in 2006 film "The Queen", led a tribute.

Source: Reuters

