'All Quiet at the Western Front' leads BAFTA Awards wins

LONDON :A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, triumphing in several key categories.

Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods.

It won for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, director for Edward Berger, cinematography, sound and original score. It will also compete for the night's top prize - best film - alongside dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin", biopic "Elvis", dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and music drama "Tár".

"Thank you for giving me the confidence for turning the doubts into faith to make this movie," Berger said to his daughter in his acceptance speech for best director, in which he also gave thanks to his film crew and fellow nominees.

"It's a huge, huge honour."

"Banshees", about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of Ireland, won outstanding British film, both supporting acting categories for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan as well as original screenplay.

Competition is tight in the leading actor category, which includes "Banshees"'s Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser for "The Whale", in which he plays a sick obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter, and Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis".

Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards for her portrayal of a laundromat owner unexpectedly introduced to an alternate multiverse in "Everything Everywhere", and Cate Blanchett, who plays a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down due to an abuse scandal in "Tár", are the two favourites for the leading actress prize.

"Navalny", about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category. Filmmakers dedicated the award to the Navalny family and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

The journalist, whom Russia put on a wanted list in December, said on Friday he had been "banned by British police from attending" the BAFTAs for security reasons.

In response, London police said they did not and could not ban anyone from attending a private event. Decisions on attendance were for event organizers, it said.

Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to get the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the Academy.

The BAFTAs also remembered Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in 2006 film "The Queen", led a tribute.