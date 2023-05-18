Almodovar's gay Western draws Cannes crowd - even without Pedro Pascal

Logo
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez and George Steane, of the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life), pose. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Ethan Hawke, and Jason Fernandez, of the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life), pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Director Pedro Almodovar and cast member Ethan Hawke of the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life), speak. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Rendez-vous with... - Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Pedro Almodovar speaks next to the cast members of the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life) Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, George Steane, Jose Condessa, and Jason Fernandez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life) presented as part of special screenings - Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez and George Steane pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
18 May 2023 01:47AM
CANNES : Throngs of people eager to watch Pedro Almodovar's "Strange Way of Life," a 31-minute Western film starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as lovers, at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday afternoon were turned away after waiting more than an hour in the rain.

The film inspired by Ang Lee's "Brokeback Mountain" was presented at a special screening in the presence of the cast, with the exception of "The Mandalorian" star Pascal, who is said to be filming a sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 historical drama "Gladiator."

"Strange Way of Life," which borrows heavily from the films of Clint Eastwood, follows Sheriff Jake, played by "Before Sunset"'s Hawke and Pascal's Silva, a rancher, who are old friends that meet up again after 25 years and are attracted to each other.

Critics reacted warmly to the movie, praising it as faithful to the genre while at the same time adding something to it, and were open to Almodovar expanding it into a full-length feature.

"There is some very robust and old-fashioned storytelling here and 'Strange Way of Life' feels quite old-fashioned in its way," wrote The Guardian newspaper, which gave it four out of five stars.

The film will be released later this year and is distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, according to the trade paper Variety.

Source: Reuters

