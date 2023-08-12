Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
AMC Entertainment receives court approval for revised stockholder settlement
AMC Entertainment receives court approval for revised stockholder settlement

FILE PHOTO: Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

12 Aug 2023 05:02AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2023 05:24AM)
WILMINGTON, Delaware: AMC Entertainment's revised stockholder settlement was approved by a Delaware judge on Friday, according to a court filing, three weeks after the judge rejected a related deal.

Under the approved class action settlement, cinema operator AMC will provide stock worth an estimated US$129 million to holders of its common stock to settle potential legal claims related to a stock conversion plan.

The approved class settlement did not allow shareholders to opt out and binds them to the agreement.

On July 21, the same judge, Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn, rejected a prior version of the settlement because it also settled potential claims by preferred shareholders who were not represented in the lawsuit.

That provision was removed from the proposed settlement that Zurn approved on Friday.

Source: Reuters

