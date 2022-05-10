Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 Beijing China Wellness Malaysia Federal Reserve climate change
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 Beijing China Wellness Malaysia Federal Reserve climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

10 May 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 01:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Police in Atlanta arrested rapper Young Thug, who won a Grammy for his co-written hit "This Is America" in 2019, on Monday on charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, police records showed.

The hip hop artist, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was also charged under Georgia state's "Conspiracy To Violate The Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act", according to Fulton County police records.

Representatives for Williams were not available for comment.

Williams is best known for his albums including "So Much Fun" and the 2021 hit "Punk", both of which topped the Billboard 200 charts. He also earned a Grammy nomination for his rap hit "The London", in 2020.

The New York Times reported that Williams was charged in a sweeping grand jury indictment that identified him and 27 other people as members of the same street gang. Some were charged with violent crimes including murder and attempted armed robbery.

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, known for investigating whether former President Donald Trump tried to influence the state's handling of the 2020 election, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Willis has identified gangs as a serious problem for Fulton County.

“I'd say 80 per cent at minimum and probably more like 90 per cent of all of the violence that we are seeing is stemming from the gang problem,” Willis told an ABC-affiliated TV network last week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us