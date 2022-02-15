Logo
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars -reports
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: 25th Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Wanda Sykes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
FILE PHOTO: 2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Host Regina Hall speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
15 Feb 2022 05:01AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 05:01AM)
LOS ANGELES : Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Academy Awards ceremony in March, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalizing details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The film industry's highest honors, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

