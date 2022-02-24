Logo
Antique props from hit royal drama 'The Crown' stolen in UK robbery
Antique props from hit royal drama 'The Crown' stolen in UK robbery

FILE PHOTO: Actor Olivia Colman attends the world premiere of the third season of "The Crown" in London, Britain, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

24 Feb 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:50PM)
LONDON : Antique props used in the production of hit Netflix royal drama "The Crown" were stolen last week, but the robbery is not expected to delay filming, British police and a spokesperson for the streaming service said on Thursday.

Britain's Sun newspaper said the stolen items were worth around 150,000 pounds ($200,550) and included jewellery, candelabras, silverware, a domed birdcage and a replica of a rare Fabergé egg, acquired by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather George V in 1933. The robbery happened near the English town of Doncaster.

The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has been filming its fifth season with a new cast including Imelda Staunton playing an older Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

No further details were given.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to a location near Doncaster on the afternoon of Feb. 16 after three vehicles containing "props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken".

"Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry."

The fifth series of "The Crown", which has gained a huge following for its dramatization of Elizabeth's life and reign, will premiere in November. The show's creator Peter Morgan has said the sixth season will be its last.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

