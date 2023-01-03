Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
Artist Sergio Diaz holds intervened Argentine pesos bills and a US dollar depicting Steven Spielberg's movie "Shark" as a parody of Argentina's ever-increasing inflation, in Salta, Argentina, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
Artist Sergio Diaz intervenes Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter", as he revalues the bills by transforming them into artwork against Argentina's ever-increasing inflation, in Salta, Argentina, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
Artist Sergio Diaz intervenes Argentine pesos bills with characters of the movie "Harry Potter", as he revalues the bills by transforming them into artwork against Argentina's ever-increasing inflation, in Salta, Argentina, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
An Argentine 10 pesos bill intervened by artist Sergio Diaz depicting Argentina's soccer star Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup, is displayed next to a US dollar bill transformed as an homage to Leon Ferrari's "La Civilización Occidental y Cristiana", as a form to revalue the bills by transforming it into artwork against Argentina's ever-increasing inflation, in Salta, Argentina, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
An intervened US dollar bill by artist Sergio Diaz depicting Star War's Darth Maul is pictured over old Argentine pesos bills, in Salta, Argentina, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
03 Jan 2023 07:21PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 07:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SALTA, Argentina : Argentina's cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable.

With annual inflation that likely neared 100 per cent last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

"Nowadays it makes sense for me to paint on the largest denominated bill here in Argentina. Once I paint on it, I can sell it for much more than what the bill is worth," Diaz told Reuters in an interview in the northern city of Salta.

He says he weaves the themes of inflation and the peso's depreciation into his works, which also feature the U.S. one-dollar bill.

On the banknotes he has painted pictures ranging from soccer star Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to satirical images about the peso's sharp depreciation in recent years - a phenonemon that has helped drag 40 per cent of the country's population into poverty.

Diaz said his work "reflects how inflation is lived, how this is growing, which ultimately affects us all, totally affects our lives and our purchasing power, how we are living through this crisis."

($1 = 178.1 Argentine pesos)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.