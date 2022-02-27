Logo
Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show
Designer Giorgio Armani appears on the stage after models presented creations from the Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
27 Feb 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 12:36AM)
MILAN: Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict.

Models strutted down the catwalk in an eerie quiet, interrupted by applause from the audience, wearing short jackets in pastel hues and shiny, sequined black and silver dresses.

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," read a post across a black banner on the fashion designer's Twitter account.

"The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," the designer later said on the sidelines of the show.

Armani's designs brought down the curtain on Milan's fashion week for the 2022/23 fall/winter collections, which hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations, including by the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce&Gabbana.

Source: Reuters

