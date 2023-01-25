Logo
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
25 Jan 2023 07:26AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 07:26AM)
PARIS : Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.

Models moved steadily down a glossy runway carrying the motif, their clothing echoing the colors underfoot - pale pink, green and purple.

The show opened with elegant trouser ensembles - black, satin pants paired with bolero jackets in pink as well as in emerald green.

Slim gowns followed, the diamond patterns delineated with sparkling beadwork that shimmered with movement, often worn with matching shoes and mini handbags.

At the end of the show, the 88-year old Italian designer took his bow in a dark, velvet suit jacket and tie, waving at the crowd before exiting with one of the models.

Haute Couture Week in Paris runs through Thursday and features some of the most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Source: Reuters

