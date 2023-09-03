Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice

Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Armani fashion show "One Night Only" - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2023 - Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as a part of a special fashion show to celebrate cinema. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Armani fashion show "One Night Only" - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2023 - Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as a part of a special fashion show to celebrate cinema. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Armani fashion show "One Night Only" - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2023 - A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as a part of a special fashion show to celebrate cinema. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Armani fashion show "One Night Only" - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2023 - Designer Giorgio Armani attends his fashion show "One Night Only", as part of a special fashion show to celebrate cinema. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Armani fashion show "One Night Only" - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2023 - Sophia Loren attends designer Giorgio Armani's special fashion show to celebrate cinema. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
03 Sep 2023 07:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VENICE : Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani brought sparkle and stars to the canal city on Saturday with a "One Night Only" fashion show coinciding with the 80th Venice Film Festival.

The 89-year-old designer put on a playful, cinema-inspired show for his celebrity guests.

His Armani Prive collection was built around harlequin-patterned couture creations, often paired with ruffled collars.

Dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces shimmered with sequins. Splashes of bright blues, greens and pinks were added to the largely black ensembles, with silhouettes skin-tight or floaty.

The Venice Film Festival has lacked its usual star power this year with many Hollywood A-listers forced to shun the event because of the actors' strike.

However, Armani, one of Italy’s greatest postwar designers, had no problem filling the city's old armoury with glitz and glamour. Actors Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren, Sydney Sweeney and Rege-Jean Page and filmmakers Ang Lee and Ava DuVernay were among the famous faces in the front row.

Armani’s "One Night Only" fashion spectacles have previously been held in cities including Tokyo, New York, London and Dubai.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.