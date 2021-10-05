Logo
Artist who squirts paint with his eyes destroys canvases to create NFTs
Argentine artist Leandro Granato prepares explosives to destroy paintings he created with his coloured tears, before turning his work to NFT, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Explosives are set behind paintings Argentine artist Leandro Granato created with his coloured tears, before turning his work to NFT, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Paintings made by Argentine artist Leandro Granato with his coloured tears explode, before the artist turns his work to NFT, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A remaining scrap of a painting made by Argentine artist Leandro Granato with his coloured tears is pictured after he destroyed it, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Argentine artist Leandro Granato picks up the remains of his paintings made with his coloured tears after he destroyed them, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
05 Oct 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 02:52AM)
BUENOS AIRES : Argentine artist Leandro Granato, known for his 'eye painting' technique, has destroyed five of his works to create art that now exists only in the digital world.

Using homemade explosive devices, Granato blew up five of his works that he valued at US$70,000 to create non-fungible token (NFT) artworks https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crypto-currency-nft-explainer/explainer-nfts-are-hot-so-what-are-they-idUSKBN2B92MA.

"Two out of these five works are already sold, two are booked, and there's only one left to sell. This means that I have to start working on a second piece and also think of how I am going to destroy them," said Granato.

On a video, Granato can be seen picking up the remains of canvases, which will be delivered to each buyer as proof of its destruction.

Years ago, Granato surprised the world by introducing paint through his nostrils and expelling it through his tear ducts https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/painting-with-tears-idUSRTX146UC.

After having sold many of his pieces abroad and seeing the insecurity of the art market, he decided to explore crypto art. Bought and sold with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, NFTs limit forgery by using blockchain technology.

The market for NFTs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fintech-nft-data-idCAKCN2EB1I8 has been surging, though skeptics have warned of a bubble https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/nft-sales-surge-as-speculators-pile-in-s-idUSKBN2FQ0QA, and many people are confused as to why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist.

(Reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

