'Avatar' and 'Top Gun' sequels land Golden Globe nominations
CNA Lifestyle

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne speaks during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selenis Leyva speaks during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12 Dec 2022 10:26PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 10:26PM)
LOS ANGELES : "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were named among the contenders for Golden Globe awards next month when the ceremony returns to television after a year off following a diversity and ethics scandal.

Dark comedy film "The Banshees of Inisherin" led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

The Globes have been known as a glitzy, booze-fueled ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars.

But the Globes where tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the association's practices and revealed the organization had no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe statues in protest, and longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast.

The Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organization made reforms. The ceremony will take place Jan. 10 and will also stream on Peacock.

(This story has been refiled to correct spelling of Inisherin in second paragraph)

Source: Reuters

