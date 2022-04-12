Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears says expecting third child
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears says expecting third child

'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears says expecting third child
FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears says expecting third child
FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12 Apr 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday.

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in the post. 

Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted.

The pop star also recounted how she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy and how she now feels women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" she wrote.

In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.

    In November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60 million estate.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us